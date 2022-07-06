Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian Dream Daughter Plays and Talks About Life in New Amazon Ad: “So Much Fun”

Ads

Bonding time between granddaughter and grandmother! Kris Jenner put Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream to work playing and talking about life for a new commercial.

“Dream and I had so much fun catching up, playing and drawing with @amazonglow Guess who won Memory Match,” Jenner, 66, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, along with the Amazon Glow commercial.

In the clip, set at “6:56 am somewhere in California,” the mom jumps to her third meeting of the day: a video call with her 5-year-old granddaughter. “Hello Dream! Thank you so much for crushing me this morning, ”Jenner cooes.

After Dream suggests a round of Memory Match, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians student replies: “I actually have a great memory. I remember the names of all my children and almost all of my grandchildren ”. She also shares some pearls of wisdom with her niece.

“Life is a game and there are some lessons I’ve learned along the way,” Jenner shares in the announcement. “Number one, always look at the world with pink glasses”. Dream follows the reality star’s advice by sporting a pair of pink star-shaped sunglasses. “Tres chic, Dreamy,” says the grandmother approvingly.

The announcement comes just months after a jury sided with the businesswoman and her daughters in a libel and contractual interference lawsuit filed by Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna. The 34-year-old model took legal action against the Kardashian family in 2017 following the cancellation of the reality show of her and former Kardashian boyfriend Rob & Chyna. On May 2, a judge dismissed the case and Chyna received no compensation.

“I’m so thankful that a jury will finally hear what really happened behind closed doors: the lies that have been told and the damage that has been done,” the model tweeted in April. “At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I have done everything possible to correct the wrong that has been done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to defend themselves when it matters too “. Chyna also shares 9-year-old son King with rapper Tyga.

Jenner testified against his son’s ex-girlfriend in the trial, claiming the Washington DC native had threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. In May, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told The Associated Press that her client intends to appeal the verdict in the defamation case.

In addition to Dream, Jenner is also the grandmother of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope 9 and Reign, 7), Kim Kardashian’s four children with ex-husband Kanye West (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3), Khloé Kardashian’s daughter with ex Tristan Thompson (Vero, 4) and Kylie’s two children with partner Travis Scott (Stormi, 4, and a son 2-year-old whose name was not made public after it was changed by Wolf).

