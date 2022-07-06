Kourtney Kardashian sisters send flowers to Travis Barker after hospitalization

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters have sent her husband, Travis Barker, an impressive flower arrangement as the Blink-182 drummer recovers from a bout of pancreatitis.

Barker, 46, posted a photo of the white rose bouquet on her Instagram story on Tuesday, writing “Thank you” and tagging Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

It appears that all of Kourtney’s family members have shown their support for the rocker after his hospitalization.

Earlier this week, Kourney’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sent Barker a large bouquet of orange blossoms with a sweet note that said, “Dearest Travis, get well soon !! ! We love you, Kris and Corey xo.

The Grammy nominee shared a photo of the flowers and thanked his mother-in-law for the gesture.

Last week, Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital due to pancreatitis, which developed after routine endoscopy. Kourtney, 43, was photographed alongside him as he was being carried on a stretcher to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

After stabilizing, Barker took to social media to explain that “life-threatening pancreatitis” was the result of the removal of a “small polyp” in a “very sensitive area usually managed” by specialists. He added that “unfortunately he damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

Barker was hospitalized last week after a routine procedure went wrong, but he’s doing better now. Getty Images

Poosh’s founder shared in her post that it was a “scary and exciting week,” adding, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so moved and grateful ”.

Barker now appears to be on the mend. He was seen spending the 4th of July cruising in an orange pickup truck with Kourtney and two of his children, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. And on Tuesday he went back to the studio to work.

Barker and the founder of Poosh got married in May. Travisbarker / Instagram

Kourtney shares 12-year-old Penelope, Reign and Mason with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker is also close to Moakler’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 23-year-old Atiana.

Barker and Kourtney were legally married in a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse in May and held a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy days later.

