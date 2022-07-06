Kim Kardashian’s daughter captures flashes with maxi Crocs

Fall / Winter 2022-23 fashion shows

Kim Kardashian is in Paris for Couture Fashion Week and has walked the runway for Balenciaga. With her in the capital is her daughter North West, her style icon already at 9 years old.

The parade of Balenciaga was the great protagonist of the third day of Parisian fashion shows. The French capital is hosting Haute Couture shows. After Schiaparelli and Giorgio Armani Privé it was the turn of the Maison led by Demna Gvasalia. The designer brought Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman to the catwalk: the models wore the garments of the new collection, all in line with the revolutionary aesthetics of the brand, which focuses heavily on the concept of anonymity and which he elected at the head rubber suits and close-fitting dresses with a second skin effect are a must. She also paraded Kim Kardashian, who arrived in Paris with her daughter North.

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, recently turned 9 but from an early age she has been involved in the world of entertainment and fashion, of which her parents are undisputed icons. In 2014, when she was just 15 months old, she was with them at Paris Fashion Week and attended her first fashion show: it was Balenciaga, with whom the entrepreneur and the rapper have a long-standing bond. . Four years ago she made her runway debut at a children’s brand show.

In 2020 she instead ventured as a rapper during Paris Fashion Week, on the occasion of the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. Also this year she returned to the event, as a spectator and companion of mother Kim Kardashian. The mother of the entrepreneur was also present, Kris Jenner. The baby wore a total black look as a true fashion addicted: she is already a style icon at just 9 years old and has clear ideas. Her predilection is for the gothic-punk style.

These rubber boots belong to the collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocsit’s Balenciaga Hard Croc: in fact the upper part is reminiscent of the famous sandal, to which a treaded sole and metallic details (which simulate nails and bolts) have been added. Both rear and front there is a metal plate with embossed logo. They cost 750 euros. The singer Irama recently wore them during a performance, in which he amazed everyone with these originals on his feet Designer and studded Crocs.