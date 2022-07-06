Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa on the Balenciaga catwalk in Paris

The Balenciaga couture show is the most popular in the city, and if not, ask kim kardashian and his group.

On July 6, not one, not two, but five A-list celebrities walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway in Paris. First was kardashian, later Dua Lipafollowed by Nicole Kidman and finally the supermodels Naomi Campbell Y Bella Hadid.

Kardashian, of course, wore the skinny pants she’s worn endlessly as an ambassador for the brand, as well as a draped skirt and corset top that seemed to serve as gloves. Kardashian, who continues to rock her platinum hair, wore a shimmering shade of black that contrasted with a monochrome look that allowed the audience to focus on the silhouette.

YouTube/Balenciaga

Dua Lipa wore a bright yellow one-shoulder minidress with a ruffled train, while Nicole Kidman sported the ankle-length version in a reflective silver hue (not unlike the tinfoil blankets you get after running a marathon). Campbell barely fit through the drawing room door in her voluminous hoop skirt, and Bella Hadid kept the “business in front, party in back” vibe with her cropped look, which she wore with black over-the-elbow gloves and matching black tights that were a constant style element throughout the show.

