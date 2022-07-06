“Eating Poop”: Kim Kardashian leaves everyone speechless with her statements; the star’s words did not go unnoticed.

He is one of the most famous and influential stars in the world. Every new shot and every outfit by Kim Kardashian attract the attention of millions of fans from all corners of the planet. Just as the statements of the American influencer do not go unnoticed.

Especially when, as happened in a recent interview with the New York Times, the businesswoman bluntly admitted that she would even go as far as “eat poop “, but on one condition. A sentence that inevitably caused a lot of discussion: let’s find out what’s behind the statements of the beautiful Kim.

Kim Kardashian: “I could even eat poop if …”, the words of the star shock everyone

Yes, he really said it. Kim Kardashian told herself in a long interview with the New York Times, in which she reiterated the importance that the aesthetic side has for you and for your work. For this reason, it is essential for Kim to hide the signs of aging. To such an extent that Kardashian admitted that she would really do anything to look younger!

“I would try anythingif they told me that eating poop every single day would make me look younger, I could. I just might ”. These are the words of the American star, which definitely convey the idea of ​​how important it is for her to stay young. This is clearly a deliberately exaggerated statement, but Kardashian’s words have, however, sparked not a few controversies. Many, on social media, have commented negatively the star’s obsession with eternal youth, deeming it a wrong message.

Kim Kardashian launches her Skincare line

What is certain is that for Kim, aesthetic beauty is a real ‘must’: this is demonstrated by her first skincare line, SKKN by Kim, released on June 21st. A brand rich in products designed to make the skin shiny and, obviously, to slow down its aging: the treatment involves nine steps from tonic to cleanser, from moisturizing cream to exfoliating. In short, a real dream!