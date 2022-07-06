Kim Kardashian FLOOD fans Jenna Bush Hager today with furious comments after star and “shamed” guest daughter North, 9

KIM Kardashian fans responded to Jenna Bush Hager after Today’s host banged her daughter North’s birthday party.

Jenna said last week that the nine-year-old girl’s party – which included a private jet and glamping – was “over the top”.

Kim’s loyal following has since flooded Jenna’s latest Instagram post with their fury, accusing her of “shaming” the Hulu star.

One wrote: “Stop trying to shame Kim for working hard and having money to throw a fancy party for her son.

“There are other related things that need your attention such as pregnant people who cannot have an abortion. Not all of us have the luxury of living in the White House, but you love to talk about it ”.

Another added: “It’s a shame you chose to attack a child’s birthday. Do better! “

A third posted: “Maybe you should use this platform forever instead of shaming mothers for trying to throw a birthday party for their children.”

During last Thursday’s Today episode, Jenna shared photos of North’s party and said, “I have a nine-year-old girl, she didn’t throw a party like this. Because, all of you, this party has been over the top! “

Instead of wanting to spend so much money on their kids for their birthdays, the host said it’s more important to them that the kids enjoy the little moments.

She added: “Here’s a piece of advice my cousin gave me when I had my first one [child].

“He said, ‘Don’t even throw a party … Lower their expectations because if you go too far at three, what do you think they’ll want at 16?'”

Jenna told viewers they shouldn’t be watching what Kim and other celebrities are doing and feeling bad about their own parties and gifts.

JENNA’S COMMENTS

She said, “Don’t look at your social media feed and think kids need expensive vacations or wild and over the top stuff.

“I love Kim Kardashian, so nothing against her, I just mean little moments.

“Like roasting marshmallows outdoors or staring at the stars, walking the dogs, any little moment. They are free!”

Last week, Kim shared some highlights from North’s lavish party in the woods.

THE PARTY

For starters, the 41-year-old model took her daughter and friends to Idaho in her $ 150 million private jet for a glamping getaway.

Kim shared a snapshot of their float before takeoff, set up with giant silver lettered balloons above the cabin door that read “Camp North”.

Kim also shared a shot of the interior, decorated with fake cobwebs along the sides of the plane.

There were also two tree trunk-shaped cushions for each passenger.

The fun continued once they landed near their campsite as other photos showed the girls ziplining, walking across a narrow bridge, water pipes, and waterskiing, among other activities.

The sleeping quarters were also stylishly decorated as each guest wore the same desert-themed pajamas, personalized with the name “Camp North”.

The girls’ campgrounds were just as cozy, including individual air mattresses with flannel blankets, tons of pillows, and a tent-like structure over the top to make it look like they were sleeping outdoors.

