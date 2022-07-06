Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman parade for Balenciaga in Paris

Today in Paris Demna Gvasalia has presented its second haute couture collection for Balenciaga, and not only have there been many celebrities sitting in the front row, but they have also walked the catwalk. As showgoers including Kris Jenner, Offset, North West, Alexa Demie and Tracee Ellis Ross looked on Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn from the reality show Selling Sunset, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell strolling through the historic Balenciaga salons wearing the house’s latest couture collection. The group was eclectic, a bit unexpected, incredibly glamorous and, as always, purely Balenciaga.

It’s not the first time Balenciaga enters the world of celebrities for their parades. Already in the spring of 2022, the brand created a catwalk that looked like a red carpet in which, among models and familiar faces of the brand, celebrities such as rapper Offset and actress Isabelle Huppert posed for the paparazzi cameras and ended up in the lookbook of the French fashion house. (This was also the same parade in which Gvasalia aired her own version of an all-American Simpsons episode, in which her stunning looks landed in Springfield and housewife Marge even transformed into Balenciaga prom queen). Another occasion where the catwalk felt like a reflection of today’s celebrity culture was the fall 2020 runway show for vetements, when Gvasalia was still in the lead. A host of delightfully random celebrity lookalikes – including doppelgangers of Naomi Campbell, Mike Tyson, Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg and Sharon Stone – walked the runway in a casting call that’s sure to make you look twice or even three times.

Of course, the cult of celebrities goes beyond the brand’s catwalk. Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian have all starred in their campaigns, even taking the latter to the Met Gala. The brand’s approach to harnessing star power is different from the more traditional methods of other houses that harness famous faces to become ambassadors. Instead, the Gvasalia effect is more meta; a comment on the cult of celebrity itself. The famous does not make Balenciaga, but quite the opposite: the brand molds the famous in its universe. Bieber can be dressed in the loose and everyday clothes of Balenciagawhich is clever but indescribable, while kardashian you can arrive at the Met Gala in a head-to-toe custom black suit that covers your instantly recognizable body, metamorphosing one of the world’s most recognizable faces into a Balenciaga-clad tabula rasa.

And today in Haute Couture Week? The maison dressing all these celebrities for its runway show is another moment for the brand to show that they really are the boss. We’re seeing Gvasalia flex her muscles both in terms of design and in terms of celebrity – Balenciaga really is that coveted – who else can have the brilliantly weird combination of reality TV’s most stylish villain, Quinn, on her show? , an Oscar-winning actress like Kidman, and modeling royalty like Campbell, while maintaining a carefree feel? seems to get into the balenciaga club it’s the ultimate marker of what’s cool in today’s fashion era, whether you’re a celebrity or not, and that’s priceless.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Amira Saim