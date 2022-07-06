Khloe Kardashian raises concern after her “head looks bigger than her BODY” in new photos after drastic weight loss

KHLOE Kardashian has sparked concern among fans after his head looks bigger than his body in a new photo.

The reality star’s drastic weight loss came after breaking up with Tristan Thompson.

5

Khloe’s friend Malika went on to post photos from the Hulu star’s birthday party last weekend.

The actress posted three photos of her, Khloe, and her sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray.

He simply titled the post “III”.

Khloe wore a pink spandex bodycon dress, which resembled Barbie, and the sisters wore short black dresses.

The first two photos have the trio smiling at the camera and posing.

The third and final photo shows only Khloe and Malika and neither of them are looking at the camera.

The spontaneous shot sees Malika looking at Khloe and the birthday girl seems to be looking right at something.

Fans noticed in the last photo that Khloe’s head appears larger than her body.

Most read in Entertainment

‘I’M WORRIED!’

Fans were quick to comment on the photos and talk about how “skinny” Khloe is.

“It’s worrying how skinny Khloe is,” wrote one follower.

“His head is too big for his body,” interjected another.

Another fan agreed, saying, “I’ll tell! His head is bigger than his body ”.

A follower asked if the photos had been photoshopped because “something was wrong”.

“Khloe doesn’t look like herself anymore. I’m worried! She’s fine? ” asked a worried fan.

WHICH NECK?

Its tiny frame has been the subject of public scrutiny by fans lately.

In the same photos posted earlier last week, Khloe sparked even more concern when her thighs looked smaller than her neck.

Fans rushed to Instagram and Reddit to comment on the 38-year-old’s slim build.

“When your NECK IS WIDER than your THIGH,” someone on Reddit captioned the post.

“That’s not the thigh of someone training that hard in the gym,” added another fan.

A Reddit user simply told her “please ask for help!”

Fans on Instagram had the same feelings.

“Khloe looks too skinny now,” wrote one fan with a shocked emoji.

“Please tell Khloe to add some meat,” another interjected.

An Instagram user was worried about her and wrote: “She looks sick”.

“I’m sorry Khole is too thin. I’m sorry for her trying to fit into her sister’s narrative that we loved you the way you were, ”said another.

BODY OF VENGEANCE

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with NBA star Tristan amid her treacherous scandals.

In 2017, Khloe officially announced that she was pregnant with Tristan’s baby, but apparently the athlete hasn’t gone into home life.

During her pregnancy, news broke that Tristan had been cheating on multiple women after photos surfaced of him kissing a random woman at a New York City club.

As the rumors and stories continued, Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, on April 12.

The new mom decided to stay in a relationship with her little dad, but later broke it off with him.

The 31-year-old athlete confirmed that she had welcomed a baby with Maralee Nichols in January of this year.

He talked about his routine in his recent interview with Hot Ones saying, “I trained to chisel my body more. I like muscles. It’s really empowering ”.

Khloe posts daily videos and photos of her working out in the gym before the sun comes up.

After it emerged that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, he apologized.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you might think. Once again I’m so incredibly sorry, ”she said in an Instagram story.

5

5