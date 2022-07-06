Khloe Kardashian is “happy” in her new relationship, “says she is” done “with Tristan Thompson

Ads

To move on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying her time with her new boyfriend – something former Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy with her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider told us exclusively on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would like nothing more than to get back with Khloé, so obviously, there’s jealousy there.

The insider adds that while the NBA star, 31, has “tried countless times to win back” the founder of Good American, 37, “he’s done with him forever.”

The exes are now “strictly co-parent”, with Khloé hinting that there are clear boundaries. “They are friendly and spend time together when it comes to True,” explains the source.

Tristan, for his part, is “single and doing his thing” but “he doesn’t date anyone special,” says the insider, adding, “He just likes to party and flirt with girls, which is nothing new. “.

We confirmed on June 21 that the reality star was dating a private equity investor after she and the mystery man – whose name has yet to be revealed – were introduced to a dinner via Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian.

“Sometimes you have to sit down and really think about how lucky you are, seriously. Thankful every day, ”author Strong Looks Better Naked wrote via Instagram at the time, ostensibly about her new romance. The TV personality even crossed out the word “sometimes”, implying that she always reflects on how “blessed” she is.

Rumors about Khloé’s move initially came from the gossip account DeuxMoi, after someone shared an anonymous suggestion that the Kardashians star was “seeing another NBA player,” which she quickly debunked.

“Definitely NOT true !!! I love you! Thanks for the good wishes, but I don’t see a soul, ”Khloé commented in an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page on June 18.

The California native added, “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and me for a while.”

Khloé began dating Thompson in 2016. The two decided to quit two years later after the basketball player was caught kissing his sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. While the couple attempted to reconcile shortly thereafter in August 2020, Us confirmed that the couple had split once again in June 2021. The two reconciled in the fall, but Thompson soon made headlines in December 2021 when it was revealed that he was being sued for child support for Maralee Nichols after the coach, 31, claimed he was the father of her son.

A month after Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, Thompson confirmed that the baby was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a January statement. “Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably. I sincerely apologize to all those I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately ”.

Since their breakup, both sides have attempted to be civilized. The former couple were recently spotted hugging in Los Angeles after meeting their little one for lunch in June. They also spent Father’s Day with several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

