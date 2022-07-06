Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exploded after Kravis’ wedding “in perspective”

Image source: NINO – Getty Images

I wonder why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break up, break up? Really the same. But here’s what we know: Second us weekly Source, spouses Kendall and Devin have decided to separate after attending the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker in Italy.

The source explained that Devin and Kendall want to “see if a future together is what is meant” and clearly “will take this time to focus on themselves.” Pointed!

“Kourtney’s marriage has set the record straight,” the source said, adding that the former couple “remains very friendly and mutually supportive.”

Another start previously Pointed That Kendall and Devin “have been apart for over two weeks,” so it looks like this breakup ended in early July? and for your information, Entertainment tonight (Who broke the news of Devin and Kendall’s breakup) also She spoke to a source who hopes that “Kendall feels like they are on different paths” and said that she and Devin “have discussed their future but they are not on the same page.”

Kendall hasn’t commented on her breakup and you probably wouldn’t think she’s known for keeping relationships very private. As explained in KUWT Reunion “I don’t offend my older sisters at all, but I think Kylie and I have had the opportunity to see our older sisters go through marriages, relationships and breakups and do it in public. It has been a personal preference since I was very young… I think it makes my life easier. A lot and our relationship is much better, to be honest. I feel like it’s a private matter and no one else has to judge or know about it ”.

