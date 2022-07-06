Keanu Reeves made a “little friend” during a flight and the scene was absolutely cute

Social networks “melt” every time a celebrity has a show of affection with their fans, this time Keanu Reeves, who was the protagonist in the movie “Constantine” and “Matrix” had an encounter with a young follower who saw him after the actor arrived from a flight in New York.

It is said that Reeves is usually easy with his fans and this time was no exception. Fortunately for the young man, a television producer named Andrew Kimmel He took pictures of the moment, while listening to the actor’s conversation. She subsequently shared the facts on her Twitter page.



Photo: Via Twitter

The producer assured on his social network that once the two made contact, the fan began to ask him a series of questions that Keanu answered kindly.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A kid asked for an autograph in luggage and then started firing off a series of quick questions. Keanu happily answered each one…” he wrote.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kimmel posted each of the questions, including the young man questioning the actor why he had been in London to which he replied, “recording a documentary.” They also exchanged comments on F1.

“I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix, Keanu was like, ‘Yeah, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, no correction). F1! Racing cars!'”

Reeves also revealed that he would be in New York for five days to see a show on Broadway and that he lives in Los Angeles.

Once the young fan exhausted his questions, it was the actor’s turn who asked him similar things such as what he was going to Europe for, which gallery he would visit in Paris, and which was his favorite.

The television producer explained that he had published the event since it was a class act, “little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! He also added that the man was very kind even though he was returning from an international flight.

Of course, Kimmel did not hesitate to ask Reeves for a souvenir photo, which he published. On the other hand, the images of the actor and the child became a trend in social networks.



Photo: Via Twitter