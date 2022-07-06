Keanu Reeves: He does it again! The actor allows himself to be interviewed by a child and the moment goes viral

Keanu Reeves, who was the protagonist in the film “Constantine” and “Matrix”, had an encounter with a young fan who saw him after the actor arrived from a flight in New York; The moment went viral on networks and again showed the humility and simplicity that characterizes the popular actor.

“Little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

It is said that Reeves is usually easy with his fans, and this time was no exception. Fortunately for the young man, a television producer named Andrew Kimmel took pictures of the moment while listening to the actor’s conversation. He subsequently shared the facts on his Twitter page.

The producer assured on his social network that once they both made contact, the fan started asking him a series of questions which Keanu answered kindly.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A kid asked for an autograph in the luggage then started firing off a series of quick questions. Keanu happily answered each one,” she wrote.

Kimmel posted each of the questions, including the young man questioning the actor why he had been in London, to which he replied, “recording a documentary.” They also exchanged comments about F1.

“I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix, Keanu replied: Yes, the Grand Prix (in French accent, no correction). F1! Racing cars!'”

Reeves also revealed to him that he would be in New York for five days to see a show on Broadway and he lives in Los Angeles.

Once the young fan exhausted his questions It was the turn of the actor, who asked him similar things such as what he was going to Europe for, which gallery he would visit in Paris, and which was his favorite.

The television producer explained that he had published the event since it was a class act, “small moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” Furthermore, he added that the man was very kind even though he was returning from an international flight.

Of course, Kimmel did not hesitate to ask Reeves for a photograph for the memory, which he published. On the other hand, the images of the actor and the child became a trend in social networks.

