Keanu Reeves answers questions to a child and goes viral

Keanu Reeves is characterized by having an open attitude towards his fans and his encounter with a boy at the airport was no exception. While he was waiting for his suitcase, the little boy intercepted him and started a conversation.

What that boy asked him was captured by a television producer, Andrew Kimmel, who shared the nice session through Twitter. The answers that the actor gave they went viral.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A guy asked him for an autograph in the baggage area and started throwing him a series of quick questions.”

— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The actor answered every question briefly, but with a smile even though it was a international flightaccording to what the producer said.

“I thought I should share this because these kinds of small acts and moments can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

This is part of the conversation that the boy, whose identity is unknown, had with Keanu Reeves.

Why were you in London? – I was filming a documentary

I saw you were at the Grand Prix- Yes, the Grand Prix. F1, car racing

do you drive – Not F1, but I like to ride motorcycles.

You live in NY? – I live in Los Angeles

How long will you be in NY? – Four days. No… five. Five days.

Why are you in NY? I’m going to see a show on Broadway.

What Broadway show? american buffalo

Where are you staying in NY? in Midtown

The producer commented that the boy later finished the question and answer session, but Keanu stopped still more to ask the minor why he was in Europe and if he visited any gallery.

aej