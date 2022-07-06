Kardashian fans beg Khloe to “stop working” after she looks “scary” in the new TikTok with daughter True, 4

FANs pleaded with Khloe Kardashian to stop working on her face after claiming she looked unrecognizable in a new TikTok with her four-year-old daughter.

The Kardashians star has sparked concern among fans who believe she has lost too much weight and has undergone too many plastic surgeries.

Now Khloe, 37, has added to the concern after sharing a new video on TikTok.

In the clip, the reality star wore fully glam makeup and her platinum hair combed to one side.

The TV personality sported a skintight pink latex dress and a diamond heart chain necklace while smiling at the camera.

A background voice asked, “You have a crush,” to which Khloe nodded and uttered the words, “Yes”.

The voiceover then continued: “May I see your crush please?” before the video stopped on a shot of the founder of Good American holding her daughter True, four years old.

The Hulu star hugged her little baby tightly and blew a kiss to the camera as music played in the background.

FAN PLAY

Fans flooded the comments section when they noticed that Khloe looked incredibly different in the new clip.

“It doesn’t even look like khloe anymore,” one wrote.

“You don’t even look like the same person anymore,” agreed a second with a weeping emoji.

A third remarked, “Every time I see her she looks different lmao,” while a fourth asked, “What has she done to herself?”

“Aww you were so naturally beautiful, please don’t do that again… your son will have parts of you too,” a fifth pleaded.

“He may have gotten some work, but he trains EVERY DAY for his body somehow naturally,” stated one finale.

Khloe sparked concerns in fans about her drastic weight loss following her difficult breakup with Tristan Thompson.

BIRTHDAY BARBIE

Last weekend, her best friend Malika’s mother shared photos from her birthday party, but fans were amazed at how different she was.

The actress posted three photos of her, Khloe, and her sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray.

He simply titled the post: “III”.

Khloe wore the same skin-tight pink spandex dress, which resembled Barbie, and the sisters wore short black dresses.

The first two photos showed the trio smiling at the camera and posing.

The third and final photo showed only Khloe and Malika and neither was looking at the camera.

FANS CONCERNS

Fans noticed in the last shot that Khloe’s head looked bigger than her body.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos and talk about how “skinny” she looked.

“It’s worrying how skinny Khloe is,” wrote one follower.

“His head is too big for his body,” interjected another.

Another fan agreed, saying, “I’ll tell! His head is bigger than his body ”.

A follower asked if the photos had been photoshopped because “something was wrong”.

“Khloe doesn’t look like herself anymore. I’m worried! She’s fine? ” asked one last worried fan.

BODY OF VENGEANCE

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with NBA star Tristan amid her treacherous scandals.

He talked about his routine in his recent interview with Hot One saying, “I trained to chisel my body more. I like muscles. It’s really empowering ”.

Khloe posted daily videos and photos of her training in the gym before the sun comes up.

