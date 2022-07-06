Justin Bieber and Hailey: technical tests from parents on Instagram

Justin Bieber he never hid the biggest wish of his life: having children with his wife Hailey and becoming a dad. A desire that he often shares with his followers, posting images with some babies. Like the one just shared on Instagram and which has literally conquered followers: they appear in the photo Justin and Hailey kissing a baby. Are they thinking of starting a family?

Justin and Hailey Bieber, rehearsals from mom and dad

Here’s the cute little family picture that we’d love to see soon. The singer and his wife are actually cuddling Ryver, son of the couple of friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs. The music star addresses the little boy lovingly calling him “nephew”. And judging by the tenderness with whom he treats him, it is evident that he considers him just like that: a new entry in the family. The baby is in the middle of the couple and receives a kiss on the cheek from both of them. And i followers cheer: “Someday you’ll be great parents.”

Struggling with the bottle

It is not the first time that Justin Bieber appears on social media while rehearsing as a dad. Not long ago, in fact, the singer shared the first images with Ryver. She cradled him in her arms, cuddled him and even tried to give him a bottle. Images that say a lot about the feeling that the singer has with children. And about his desire to surround himself with babies. In these photos Justin appears alone struggling with the little one. Now he has also involved his wife Hailey. And the reason couldn’t be clearer.

Hailey will decide: the body is hers

Despite the strong desire for fatherhood, Justin Bieber was clear on the number of children he and his wife will bring into the world: “Hailey will decide because the body is hersHe said two years ago in reply to a question from Ellen DeGeneres.

It is therefore likely that the model to influencer will also decide when the right time to expand the family will be. For now, she has limited herself to denying rumors about alleged pregnancies several times. After all, she and her husband can always practice with little Ryver in the role of mom and dad.

