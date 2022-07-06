Julia Roberts’ secret to showing off firm and beautiful legs at 50

One more summer, Julia Roberts is the irrefutable proof that you can show off beautiful legs and toned beyond 50. And it is that the actress has worn shorts during the filming of her new movie that left this area of ​​​​her anatomy visible and we have been able to verify that she wears some legs as spectacular as two decades ago.

She is the paradigm of how constant exercise, a healthy diet and firming treatments and cosmetics can help you achieve greater firmness in this area of ​​your anatomy. The legs of the protagonist of Notting Hill They show that despite the heat and the passage of time we can wear shorts in all their versions and wonderfully like the actress.

Julia Roberts, with some shorts and showing off her legs together in her last shoot.GTres Online.

And the key to success is, among other gestures, the exercise that he does with his trainer four times a week and whose training combines 30 minutes of aerobic exercises and 40 minutes of bodywork that includes push-ups and abs. Also, run, play tennisany, ride a bicycle and has been a fan of Pilates for years.

In short, the secret of Julia Roberts’s beautiful legs is perseverance. It doesn’t matter when we start and another of her keys is eat well and it will always be active in addition to being constant with its cosmetic rituals and surely also in the cabin.

Julia Roberts, alongside Ethan Hawke.GTres Online.

Leg exercises that can help you

The trainer Vanessa Navasspecializing in Pilates and functional training, reveals some of his best exercises for great legs at any age. And you can do it three or four times a week with good nutritional habits. And you will see that in addition to hardening your muscles and improving cellulite and skin quality, you will define your muscles more and also your self-esteem by reducing stress.

sumo squats (4 series, 15 repetitions). Open your legs a little wider than shoulder width with your feet facing outwards, driving your knees out and lowering your hips deeply, lengthening your spine and trying to lower yourself vertically.

(4 series, 15 repetitions). Open your legs a little wider than shoulder width with your feet facing outwards, driving your knees out and lowering your hips deeply, lengthening your spine and trying to lower yourself vertically. scott with twist (4 series, 15 repetitions). Spread your legs shoulder-width apart and rotate to one side and the other by turning your hips and a little on your toes.

(4 series, 15 repetitions). Spread your legs shoulder-width apart and rotate to one side and the other by turning your hips and a little on your toes. rear stride (4 series, 15 repetitions). Start with your knees semi-bent and bring one leg back trying to maintain a 90 degree angle with your legs, torso straight and perpendicular to the ground.

(4 series, 15 repetitions). Start with your knees semi-bent and bring one leg back trying to maintain a 90 degree angle with your legs, torso straight and perpendicular to the ground. glute kick (4 series, 15 repetitions). Stand on four support points (elbows and knees), torso horizontal to the ground and stretch one leg up and behind.

(4 series, 15 repetitions). Stand on four support points (elbows and knees), torso horizontal to the ground and stretch one leg up and behind. side kick (4 series, 15 repetitions). Lie on your side, supporting your head on your hand or arm. The arm that remains free rests on the ground and in front of the chest, two semi-flexed knees and raises the leg that remains on top and lowers it again.

Products for great legs

Phergal Actidren E’lifexir Gel For sale on Amazon for 8.54 euros. A gel that helps reduce fluid retention, providing a feeling of rest in the legs while reducing redness and hydrating. With rnica and cypressthat contain flavonoids that improve microcirculation by reducing accumulated liquids and toxins. Buy Product

Somatoline shock-reducing action draining bandages For sale in El Corte Ingls (21.16 euros) Of reducing action and shock, you are draining bandages They are a treatment that uses osmotic effect to favor the skin fluid drainage from the first application. With plant aescin and salts rich in trace elements and magnesium sulfate. Buy Product

Rowenta anti-cellulite Body Massager For sale on Amazon for 134.99 euros. East anti cellulite body massager works for both legs and buttocks, arms and waist, combat cellulite and increases the skin firmness. In addition, it helps to activate blood circulation, favoring lymphatic flow. And it has two customizable speeds and two directions of rotation to enjoy 20 minutes of massage and turns off after 15 minutes of non-use. Buy Product

Invisible Stockings Scrub and Mask for Legs For sale at Promofarma (24.52 euros) A double action cosmetic (exfoliator and mask, 2 in 1), specially designed to treat the legs, which eliminates dead cells, while acting as a mask, intensely moisturizing the skin and leaving a silky skin effect. Buy Product

LPG Intensive Anti-Cellulite Srum (€78.20) With sea ​​vegetable coralbitter orange petals, brown algae and sacred lotus. Effective on rebellious cellulite and fibrous.

