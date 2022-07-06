Julia Roberts celebrates her 20th wedding anniversary with the sweetest photo in the world

Evidently, Moder, a cinematographer Roberts met on the set of TheMexicanHe ended up getting a divorce. Both were finally married on July 4, 2002, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony, held at the Roberts ranch in New Mexico, was apparently top secret. The guests were not even told that they were attending a wedding until they arrived. Moder didn’t post any anniversary messages, in 2022, but in 2021 he posted a selfie with Julia Roberts and a sweet caption that read, in part: “Just holding on to this beautiful girl every day. An epic day, every time.” .

As scandalous as their relationship seemed at first, it’s clear that this was a case of true love. The couple welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in 2004, and another son, Henry, in 2007. Now 20 years have passed, and according to Roberts, they still can’t stop kissing.

