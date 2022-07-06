Julia Roberts and George Clooney together in ‘Journey to Paradise’

Julia Roberts Y George Clooney they meet again in fiction. Starring in a new romantic comedy together. The film’s production company has recently released the trailer. A release date will be announced shortly.

‘Journey to Paradise’ is the new film by American director Ol Parker (‘Mamma mia: Once and again’), who has also collaborated on the script with Daniel Pipsky.

In the trailer we can see a clear tone of romantic comedy with the piques that both protagonists maintain throughout the film. Thus generating a large number of comical and delirious situations. The rest of the cast of this feature film is made up of: Billie Lourd (‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’), Lucas Bravo (‘Emily in Paris’) and Maxime Bouttier.

This film represents the return of the great Hollywood actress after 4 years noticing her notable absence in the cinematographic panorama. She is also reunited with the famous and well-known actor George Clooney after several collaborations together years ago. ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’, ‘Oceans Eleven’, ‘Oceans Twelve’ and ‘Money Monster’ are the films in which the two actors have coincided.

The filming of ‘Journey to Paradise’ took place in Australia, although it had to be interrupted due to the fact that a large part of the team was terribly affected by COVID causes. The feature film has release date is Spain set for December 16, 2022.

Add that George Clooney and Julia Roberts are quite linked to this project. And, it is that they act as producers, which provides an idea of ​​trust that they have deposited in this film.

When this pair of actors stars in a movie, it becomes a success. Will this be one of the new highest-grossing movies of recent decades?

Synopsis

A divorced couple embark on a trip to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they fell into 25 years ago. In love to the bone, Lily plans to marry an Indonesian guy she just met on her college prom trip. The first preview already anticipates that we are the one that can become a classic of romantic comedies, but with a twist. Although it seems that the story revolves around the young couple, the reality is that it will be the parents and their disagreements that seem to stay with the show.

