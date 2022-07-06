Jordan Peterson thanks Khloe Kardashian for using her viral talk on children

Controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson has expressed his gratitude to Khloe Kardashian after using some of her work on her Instagram account.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters used Peterson’s viral talk about spending time with your kids in a cute video featuring her daughter, True Thompson.

Approval of Peterson’s work comes at a good time for Peterson after a pillar of his social media empire fell.

The conservative public figure has millions of followers on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, but was recently removed from the latter after tweeting on Elliot Page. He has since promised that he “would rather die” rather than delete the tweet that suspended him from Twitter.

His previous work has now been used by Kardashian, who has shared it with his 259 million followers on Instagram.

“You have had small children for four years, and if you miss them, it’s done. That’s all.” Peterson’s famous speech on the education of children between the ages of zero and four was used by Kardashian with images of her daughter, who is now 4 years old. “In the blink of an eye …” is all she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by instagram

Acknowledging the use of his audio, Peterson reposted the video in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you [Khloe Kardashian]. “

Audio with Peterson is used extensively in social media montages.

Like Kardashians, they are often used by parents who have shown footage of their children growing up. The comments within Kardashian’s post were flattering of Peterson’s sentiment, with fans of him writing things like “wise words” and “so true”.

Peterson is an author, YouTube personality, and professor at the University of Toronto, where he previously lectured to his students about the Kardashians and their relationship to fame and celebrity culture. He referred to people’s obsession with family as their desire for what they perceive as a concept of “undeserved celebrity”.

Peterson fans can expect to see him a lot more on Instagram now that his Twitter account has been suspended. Fellow conservative political commentator Dave Rubin was also suspended from Twitter for sharing news of Peterson’s temporary ban, which included a screenshot of the original tweet.

Elon Musk, who is proposing to buy full control of Twitter, has since called the platform saying “they’ve gone too far”.

Peterson has yet to respond Newsweek request for comment on his suspension from Twitter. Elliot Page also did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.