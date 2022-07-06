Johnson ‘Ochocinco’ appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo: “Come to Napoli”

Chad Johnson ‘Ochocinco’ former NFL star appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo: “come to Naples“. For a few days there has been talk of a resounding arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the blue jersey, a news launched in England, but also in Spain. The rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo back in Serie A do not stop, despite the Portuguese champion receiving around 23 million euros per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples the story of Ochocinco

The former NFL champion has become a Napoli fan since they went on a mini-tour in the United States in 2019. Johnson also met Ancelotti and the Azzurri players during training at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. From that moment on, Ochocinco never stopped following the Azzurri, as some of his posts and instagram stories show. The latest Ochocinco launched it just for Cristiano Ronaldo, a story in which he tells the Portuguese to go to his new home, Napoli, where the fans will love him. Definitely a great endorsement by the former NFL champion.

Meanwhile, even yesterday, the English media continued to beat news of Napoli’s interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United does not want to sell it to England and would be willing to sell it to Aurelio De Laurentiis.