Johnny Depp’s substitute in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ will have a new look

Many have been the signatures and petitions that Johnny Depp fans have made for the actor to return to be part of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga with his iconic character of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’It has even been rumored that he would be offered $301 million for his return to the Disney franchise, given that the actor assured in a conversation with ‘Entertainment Weekly’ that he would not return to the franchise for any reason, nor that Disney would offered “300 million dollars and 1 million alpacas”, because he felt betrayed by the company.

However, this rumor was recently denied by Depp’s representative, who told ‘NBC News’ that “this is an invention”, ruling out any possibility of a possible return of Johnny Depp to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga.‘. With this revelation, the news could be confirmed that Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the films, has already found the ideal substitute for Depp and you will be surprised to know who it is.

According to reports from various local media, the executives of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ have chosen Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, to replace Depp in the next installment of the saga. The media ‘Giant Freakin Robot’ confirmed that the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor could become the main actor in the new installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ by becoming the new ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ in the third spin-off of the movie. It is presumed that Disney wants to ‘renew the image’ of the iconic pirate with the help of one of the highest paid actors in the Hollywood industry, who by the way maintains a very good relationship with Disney, since he starred, along with Emily Blunt, the movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ (2021).



Dwayne Johnson

Despite the fact that Dwayne Johnson is one of the most beloved actors in the industry, the truth is that fans of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga feel a very close relationship with actor Johnny Depp, who gave life to this famous character in a masterful way, earning an Oscar nomination, quite a difficult achievement in a film of this style. However, in 2018, following the accusations of Amber Heard in an opinion article published in ‘The Washington Post’, Disney executives decided to do without Johnny Depp for new projects, thus losing a $23 million economic contract.

Although the actor has no intention of returning to the franchise to play his most famous character, the truth is that since he emerged victorious in the trial held in the state of Virginia, Disney has decided to include him again in the animations of some of his theme parks, raising the hope that one day they can reach an agreement for him to resume his character, given that his fans affirm that “no one will ever replace him”, not even ‘The Rock’, one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood . In fact, in Hollywood they believe so much in Dwayne Johnson, that they have also offered him to take the role of the genius of ‘Aladdin’, previously played by the controversial Will Smith.