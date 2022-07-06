Johnny Depp would be acquiring all the properties of Amber Heard, why?

The legendary American actor could take over all the properties of his ex-wife, as a result of the actress’s lack of economic capacity to pay the legal debt she has with her ex-husband.

In case the actress Amber Heard is not able to assume the corresponding payment ordered by the federal court in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp could start the collection procedure to obtain the corresponding economic amount and ordered by Judge Penny Azcárate.

This is what the specialist and lawyer assures Jeremiah Denton in the middle CNN, so the former interpreter of the iconic character of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, not only could he receive the corresponding money, but he would leave his ex-wife without property as a result of the actress’s lack of economic capacity.

“You can seize your assets, which basically means seize them. He can access his assets, sell them and take cash, ”revealed the renowned lawyer. “Johnny Depp can access his assets, sell them and take cash.”

Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, had already confirmed that the actress is not capable of assuming the total payment, which corresponds to an amount of 8.35 million dollars ordered by law, which was initially 15 million dollars, as stipulated by the jury in charge of the judgment.

In recent days, it has been confirmed that the actress and her team of lawyers are seeking to annul the sentence that gave her ex-husband victorious, alleging that one of the juries of the trial has errors and anomalies in his documentation.