Johnny Depp would act again in this sequel to a classic movie

Johnny Depp is thinking of rebuilding his career after the media trial against Amber Heard and now his name sounds for the sequel to a classic.

The last years of Johnny Depp They were really difficult for the Hollywood star who, after being accused of abuse by his former partner, Amber Heardsaw how his professional career went into decline, losing roles as paradigmatic as his work in Pirates of the Caribbean playing Jack Sparrow. Then came the moment of truth with a media trial against his ex-wife where the interpreter’s innocence was finally proven without questioning.

The truth is that, in addition to Pirates of the CaribbeanDepp lost his job in the franchise Fantastic Beasts where he was going to play Gellert Grindelwald again but was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen while Johnny witnessed that, little by little, his phone stopped ringing and the Hollywood producers no longer took him into account. Apparently this is no longer the case!

Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood

An information of Giant Freaking Robot pointed out that Johnny Depp would be in talks to join a project that has been talked about since 2015, the sequel to the classic beetlejuiceto which another name that is in vogue lately in the film industry would also return: Michael Keaton. We are talking about a luxury cast for the return of this ghost that aroused so much laughter in the past.

It seems that one of the producers associated with this project intends to reinvigorate the career of Johnny Depp at the same time that he knows the kind of attention that the actor’s participation would generate around a project that is already attractive. After all, beetlejuice became a classic of the late 1980s with great performances by Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Geena Davis, among others.

There are already versions that speak of that Johnny Depp would have been tempted by Disney with a succulent economic offer to return to Pirates of the Caribbean and continue, in that way, with the story of Jack Sparrow. However, a few days ago a representative of the actor told NBC that the alleged call of the House of the Mouse has not yet occurred. Will it be true?