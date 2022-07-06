Johnny Depp returns to the big screen and stars in a Tim Burton movie

After Johnny Depp won the libel suit against Amber Heard, many of his fans speculated about his return to the cinema now that their reputation has been restored, and it seems that they are not wrong.

For those who remember Tim Burton’s hit movie, beetlejuicethis eccentric comedy will have a sequel and it is believed that one of its possible protagonists could be Johnny Depp.

BEETLEJUICE 2: THE RETURN OF JOHNNY DEPP TO THE BIG SCREEN

The sequel to the classic 1990s movie still did not start filming and, for the moment, there is not much information about it. Other actors that are speculated to be part of the production are Michael Keatonwho reprise his main character, and Winona Ryderthan to play Lydia again.

The theories of comeback of johnny depp and their possible participation began after the seeker of Google will throw as a result the actors in the cast. When publishing the name of the film and its supposedly confirmed cast, the name of the famous artist jumped out. Nevertheless, this was not officially confirmedso it could be a search engine error.

Even they omitted the well-known actor Alec Baldwinas he does not appear to return in this sequel despite having been an important character in the original story.

When will Beetlejuice 2 be released?

Despite there is no specific release dateaccording to the specialized film portal IMDB, Beetlejuice 2 hit theaters in 2025despite the fact that according to Michael Keaton himself, This film should not be made.

In an interview with Elle in 2019, Keaton asserted that the only way to release a sequel to the film would be to “do it right.”“If you can’t get close to the original, it’s best to leave it as it is,” he considered. “There are certain films that are like Indian burial grounds, better not go over them,” Keaton pointed out.