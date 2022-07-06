Johnny Depp is happy with his new life

After winning the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has gotten his life back and is enjoying it.

After a few pretty bad years, the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardhas made Johnny Depp recover his life again and it is even speculated that he could play again Jack Sparrow in a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. In fact, after a long time, in Disney they have reused their image in theme parks.

In a recent interview with FoxNewsthe actor Greg Ellis who played Theodore Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, he wanted to reveal how he is currently Johnny Depp:

“So, I think he’s happy to get his life back and I hope there’s less talk about it. It is extremely rare for someone who is labeled as the defendant who has been targeted with the false allegation of domestic violence, the silver bullet, to come out and get any kind of semblance of victory, let alone have a voice.”

So the fact that he was able to speak for the first time. And I think we also saw in the trial, the humanity of him and the spirit and kind nature of Johnny Depp. He was consistent and he only took responsibility for his faults and the mistakes he made. He has never said that he is perfect ». the actor concluded Greg Ellis.

Now Johnny Depp continues with his film career and lends his voice to the animated series puffins where will be a fun blue bird. He will also play King Louis XV in the film. Jeanne duBarry, directed by and starring Maïwenn. But surely she will soon make the leap back to Hollywood.

Would you like them to make Pirates of the Caribbean 6? The saga may have shown signs of exhaustion with its last installment, but after all the judicial process, there are many people interested in that film happening and thus seeing Johnny Depp What Jack Sparrow.