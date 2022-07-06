Johnny Depp is ‘happy to get his life back’ after trial, says old friend

Johnny Depp is on the mend after his victory in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, said his old friend of two decades and former co-star, Greg Ellis, who in an interview with a US media shed some light on the current state of mind of the 59-year-old man.

Ellis, 54, and Depp, starred together in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and met for the first time at a reading table in the Viper Room in Los Angeles, 20 years earlier, there they began a friendship that has been consolidated until the date.

Ellis told Fox News recently that he recently spoke with the “Edward Scissorhands” star since the trial ended last month.

In that sense, the “Days of Our Lives” actor shared that Depp is “in a good mood” and stated that “the weight of the world has been lifted from him.”

Ellis explained that he thinks Depp is trying to focus on his music and other film projects, as he has recently been seen in the UK giving concerts alongside Jeff Beck.

The British filmmaker also noted that people around him are likely to be “very choosy” about who the Kentucky native works with.

“So, I think he’s happy to get his life back and I hope there’s less talk about it.” Ellis said, referring to the trial that ultimately led to a $10.3 million victory for Depp.

Ellis even gave her own take on the court case, which stemmed from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote and discussed domestic abuse.

“It is extremely rare for someone who is labeled as the defendant, who has been targeted with the false allegation of domestic violence, the silver bullet, to come out and get any kind of semblance of victory, let alone have a voice.” Ellis explained of the ‘Dark Shadows’ star’s win.

“So the fact that he was able to speak for the first time, and I think we also saw at the trial, his humanity and the spirit and kind nature of the man,” Ellis continued. “He was constant and he only took responsibility for his faults and the mistakes he made. He has never said that he is perfect,” he concluded.

Official sentence against Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard must pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation, after Judge Penney Azcarate made the jury’s decision official by entering a sentencing order into the court record after a brief hearing in the state of Virginia.

The order was a formality after the jury will announce its verdict earlier this month.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 article for Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In recent days, Heard stated that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband, in an interview she gave to NBCNews.

After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the United States capital, the jury, in addition to the 10 million for Depp, awarded $2 million to Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.