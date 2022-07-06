“Johnny Depp has once again changed the rules of the game with this trial, only he could do it”

Presents an exhibition in Madrid inspired by the Osborne Bull: “I have been to the bulls three times in my life and I will never go back”

MADRID, June 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The actor Jordi Mollawhich returns to Spain with the exhibition ‘The art of transcending’ inspired by the Osborne Bull, has defended his friend Johnny Depp after the media trial with his ex-partner Amber Heard, recalling that “only he could change the rules of the game again as he has done“.

“I have not seen anything of the trial because I love him and I have seen everything he has suffered these years. No one has been able to find him, neither I nor his friends, because he had disappeared for the whole world”, the director, who He has maintained a friendly relationship with Depp since they worked together in 2001 on the movie ‘Blow’.

“He is a brilliant guy who has shown once again with this universal judgment that he is capable of changing the rules of the game“, added Mollà. The actor has lived in Miami for several years and maintains contact with various members of his generation, such as Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz – with whom he coincided in the filming of the film ‘Jamón, Jamón’ –.

“We maintain contact, but not much. We get along well and I feel a lot of respect and admiration not only for his professional side, but also for his family: how they are together, with their children, forming that company that does not break,” he celebrated. Precisely, in ‘El arte de trascender’, Mollà has worked again with the Osborne Bull –on a reduced scale–, which is an approach to his debut on the big screen with Bigas Luna’s film.

“It seems incredible to me, since the year 91, if we remove a report that I did around 2013, I had not been near this monument again and it means a lot to me“, he explained, to later admit that he has not seen his role in ‘Jamón, Jamón’, where the Osborne bull occupied an iconic moment.

“I no longer see what I do in my films, what is done is done and why am I going to watch it. Yes, it is true that I saw fragments in passing and hearing my own voice as a young man… it gave me the feeling that the film had aged a bit, look at the cars that come out, which are very treacherous for these things”, he commented with humor.

Mollà has not worked on a Spanish film since 2017 and acknowledges being open to projects. “Of course I want to work as an actor, but sometimes things come up and I say to change this and this and in the end it doesn’t come out”, he has affirmed. Nominated on several occasions for the Goya, but never awarded, he assures that it is something that does not take away his sleep. “I am not in that maelstrom of having windows full of awards, like Nadal or Jordan: they are athletes and it makes sense, I do not make movies to have awards,” he asserted.

THE “SOLAZO” OF THE BULLS

In ‘The art of transcending’ –in Madrid’s Gärna Art gallery– exhibit more than thirty small-scale silhouettes of the Osborne Bull –with the same original sheet metal–, intervened by Mollà. In total, there are 65 pieces to commemorate the first billboard in Spain for this iconic bull, through a project promoted by the Osborne Bull Foundation.

The actor has explained that he has “little relationship” with the bulls — “I’ve been three times in my life and I won’t come back again,” he has pointed out–, but he does understand “the solace that hits” for art. “As a symbol it is an animal: a small man dressed in lights in front of a 900 kilo beast. As a concept, it works“, has concluded the author of some pieces inspired by works by Basquiat, Picasso or Tàpies.





