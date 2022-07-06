Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: why they ask that the verdict be annulled for defamation, video

Do you want a new process? A month after the end of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation after the publication of an opinion article there in the 2018 in Washington Postand that came out in favor of the dear ‘Jack Sparrow‘, the defense of the actress requests that the complaint and the result be dismissed.

Why is Amber Heard asking for a defamation verdict to be annulled after a trial with Johny Depp?

It was the lawyers of the actress of Aquaman who, after having spent the month of the process that they maintained with Johnny Depp They revealed that they have requested annulment due to the alleged ineffective investigation of the jury, since the data of member number 15 would not agree with that shown publicly.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether juror 15 actually received a jury summons and whether he was properly vetted by the court for jury duty,” Amber Heard’s attorneys said in seeking a mistrial. .

Did Disney offer millionaire figure to Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

They want him back and so far it is unknown if the actor would have accepted or resigned the offer made by the company before winning his trial before Amber Heard. According to a source very close to Disneythe entertainment company would be willing not only to give him a millionaire sum of money, but also to make a considerable donation to any charity that the actor decides.

“The deal [de US$ 301 millones] is for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow… They contacted the actor before his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ movie or two,” Poptopic’s source said. , this while waiting for the response of Johnny Depp and Walt Disney Pictureswho so far have not confirmed this information yet.