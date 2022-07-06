Jennifer Lopez’s daughter enjoys a family outing with Ben Affleck and her famous mother: These are her latest photos

05 Jul 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



The daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, continues to create beautiful memories with his mother. The young lady enjoyed a family outing with her famous mother, Ben Affleck and one of the actor’s children.

The teenager, who is characterized by her lush hair, accompanied the couple to an afternoon of shopping in Los Angeles, United States, the city where JLo settled again after breaking up her relationship with Alex Rodriguezz and return with the winner of the Oscar Award.

Emme, the daughter that Jlo had with Mark Anthony, continues to attract the attention of the press for his style when dressing. She always opts for an original look, which prevents her from going unnoticed before the cameras.

Just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez shared the stage with Emme, where she introduced her with a neutral pronoun: elle.

Since then many admirers of the “Bronx Diva” want to know more about Emme. Her style and moments with her family are always captured by the press that has always followed her famous mother.

The images of Jlo’s daughter were captured when they were shopping at a flea market in Los Angeles, reports the Daily Mail. During the tour, Ben and Jennifer were also accompanied by the actor’s son Samuel.

The mother and daughter outfit

Jennifer was seen wearing an outfit consisting of a long-sleeved turtleneck top, along with a long skirt and sandals. Sunglasses could not be missing.

Emme, meanwhile, was wearing shorts, a white shirt and over it a mustard-colored shirt with a white print. She was wearing sneakers and high socks; without abandoning her mobile phone, which she was wearing with headphones.

The family also enjoyed lunch after visiting the flea market stores.

Emme and her mother have a nice relationship. They are often seen together in various activities. The young woman loves sports although she has artistic gifts like her famous parents.

