Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears when talking about her love for Ben Affleck at an award ceremony

The delivery of the MTV awards brought the most sincere emotion of Jennifer Lopez when receiving her award for the trajectory. Her emotion overwhelmed her and she could not contain her tears of happiness, we must remember that they were looking at her from her seat, her beloved Ben Affleck and her daughter Emme Muñis, the fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez has been recognized for her prolific career at the 2022 Mtv Movie & TV Awards. Ben Affleck49, spoke publicly about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since they rekindled their romance after nearly 17 years apart. Nearly two decades after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to resume that love bond.

Ben Affleck had words of praise for Jennifer Lopeztherefore he expressed: “I am amazed by the effect of Jennifer in the world. At best, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said. Ben.

Singer Jennifer Lopez She emotionally received an award after being recognized for her impact on film, music and television after more than three decades of hard work. In her appearance on stage with the award in her hand, she dedicated it to the public, which allows her to continue doing what she likes the most.

Source: Twitter

Jennifer Lopez He stated: “I appreciate this very, very, very much, I wish I could tell you that the awards are the most important thing for me, but that is not true. And don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny and glittery things, because I do! But that’s not what matters most to me. I really do it for you. Thanks to you I can do what I love most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing. It’s a gift they give me and I just want to say thank you. Thanks to everyone who comes to a show, plays a song, watches a movie and follows me. You guys are the ones giving me the opportunity to live a life I couldn’t even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx.” She said excitedly at the attentive look of her daughter and her boyfriend Ben Affleck.