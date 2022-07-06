Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears when talking about her love for Ben Affleck at an award ceremony

The delivery of the MTV awards brought the most sincere emotion of Jennifer Lopez when receiving her award for the trajectory. Her emotion overwhelmed her and she could not contain her tears of happiness, we must remember that they were looking at her from her seat, her beloved Ben Affleck and her daughter Emme Muñis, the fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez has been recognized for her prolific career at the 2022 Mtv Movie & TV Awards. Ben Affleck49, spoke publicly about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since they rekindled their romance after nearly 17 years apart. Nearly two decades after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to resume that love bond.

