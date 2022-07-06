James Gunn confirms the Awesome Mix for the Christmas special

James Gunn he confirmed the Awesome Mix for the Christmas episode of Guardians of the Galaxy, expected on Disney + in December. Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Marvel director confirmed that the episode will have its own soundtrack. The medium-length film lasting about 40 minutes in live-action will precede the third volume of the Marvel saga. Regarding the episode, Gunn said: “Since so many have been asking me, yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real, it’s something that Marvel Studios and I have been thinking about for a few years. The story is crazy and funnier than ever, it’s live-action and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Damn, I wish I could tell you more … “

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Christmas special will have its own soundtrack

Gunn had previously stated how much music was an integral part of his writing process, saying that each film’s mixtape is intricately crafted to flow well with the respective film.

I think it’s because the order they are in in the film differs from the order they work well, ”Gunn revealed. “As someone who has been making mixtapes all their life, the order of the songs in the movie doesn’t work exactly the same way. Here because. When you put the songs together, there is a flow in how the songs work together. And if you put them in order in the movie, it ends up being too pop in the front and too dark in the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes, especially Vol. 2.

As for the third installment of the Marvel saga, the film is expected to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The cast will be able to count on the participation of Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista (Blade Runner 2049), Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission), Karen Gillan And Pom Klementieff. There are no official details on the plot of the third chapter, but it seems that Star-Lord and his crew will go in search of Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame.