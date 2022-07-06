James Cameron anticipates criticism and reveals an important fact about Avatar 2: the duration

In december this year will come the expected Avatar: the Way of Watersequel to the 2009 blockbuster film. Thanks to advances in the July edition of Empire, the first data have arrived, such as the role of Kate Winslet and even the return of the toughest baddie of all, Colonel Quaritch from Stephen Lang.

As for the plot, it is known that The Way of Water will show as Pandora this endangered once again, as the humans defeated by jake sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the tribes Na’ViThey will return for revenge. This situation will lead Jake and Neytiri to seek refuge in a tribe near the huge Pandoran ocean.

