James Cameron anticipates criticism and reveals an important fact about Avatar 2: the duration

In december this year will come the expected Avatar: the Way of Watersequel to the 2009 blockbuster film. Thanks to advances in the July edition of Empire, the first data have arrived, such as the role of Kate Winslet and even the return of the toughest baddie of all, Colonel Quaritch from Stephen Lang.

As for the plot, it is known that The Way of Water will show as Pandora this endangered once again, as the humans defeated by jake sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the tribes Na’ViThey will return for revenge. This situation will lead Jake and Neytiri to seek refuge in a tribe near the huge Pandoran ocean.

In addition to the return of Worthington, Saldaña, Weaver and Lang, Avatar 2 will have new faces, such as Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Eddie Falco Y Jemaine Clementit is even rumored that Vin Diesel could have a cameo.

The return of Quaritch, now as an Avatar.

To further increase the hype, Empire magazine brought new data, one of which is vital: the duration of the film. During the talk Cameron revealed that the running time of Avatar 2 would be within 3 hours. Given this number, the director knows that critics will rainso before they happen, he was ahead of them.

“I don’t want anyone complaining about the duration when they sit and watch (TV) for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve seen my kids sit down and do five hour long episodes in a rowJames commented. “Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: Is it okay to get up and go pee?“, he added.

Cameron bets on the long duration for Avatar 2.

At present, films of more than 2 hours and 30 minutes are criticized despite the fact that they were liked, as happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) or batman (2022). The point of the director is that people who do series marathons lose track of time and can spend hours and hours, but the moment a full-length movie is presented, criticism abounds.

Considering that the duration of Avatar: The Way of Water can be in the three hoursis a good sign that Cameron has prepared a worthy show to take advantage of all the splendor of a movie theater.

