Jalisco Institute of Reconstructive Surgery: They demonstrate in defense of the health center

Users, workers and members of the Reconstructive Surgery Board of Jalisco AC demonstrated this Tuesday in front of the facilities of the Jalisco Health Secretariat for alleged attacks by union leader José Guadalupe Ramírez Robledo, in addition to the fact that around 200 surgeries have been delayed.

Juan Carlos Guerrero Santos Arriola, president of the Board of Reconstructive Surgery of Jalisco AC, considers that the delays would affect an advance of more than 50 years.

“Unfortunately, we have over 200 surgeries canceled in the last six weeks alone. As a result of the dismissal of the director there has been chaos and as a result of the departure of the board due to lack of an agreement, 826 rehabilitative therapies have ceased to be administered, the palates that we give to the children, the plaques call them. All the effort of the State, of the Institution is going overboard due to ignorant interests.”

Juan Carlos Guerrero also highlighted that there have been delays in other situations, in rehabilitation and in prosthetic surgeries for children with cleft palates.

“We also give rehabilitation to hand surgery patients and a well-done hand surgery, if you don’t rehabilitate it, your hand becomes stiff after two or three weeks“, narrowed.

Plastic surgeries of all kinds and the support of the patronage for reconstruction of cleft palates in children are also stopped, due to lack of maintenance and in addition to the fact that no agreements are reached.

“It is not possible to operate because there is no patronage, and today the operating rooms are collapsed due to lack of water, it took more than a week, there were not enough pumps and the bureaucratic issue did not allow the pumps to be repaired, when there was a patronage and the private party that we are, they would have them repaired in 24 hours,” he said.

Brenda Sarahí Silva has a two-year-old son that he has not been able to continue with his cleft palate rehabilitation due to differences with the union, and also that the recent intervention of his little one is being postponed.

“Hopefully they reach an agreement because the ones who are late are the babies, and we do need them to open it. There are many children and we hope that the Secretariat will open it, he had much improvement, if he does not have progress they do not operate on him, this month he had My child’s surgery is scheduled, they are going to reschedule it, it is postponed due to this whole situation,” he said.

