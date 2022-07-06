Jack Nicholson turns 85 and we remember his five best roles – FayerWayer

Jack Nicholson needs no introduction. He is one of the best actors in the history of cinema and his record 12 Oscar nominations for an actor, with three statuettes in their showcasesso they confirm.

Nicholson, one of the few actors who has received nominations in five different decadescelebrate today their 85 years and we celebrate them remembering five of his best roles in a career that began in the cinema in 1958 with The Cry Baby Killer and that culminated in 2010 with the romantic comedy How Do You Know?

A Few Good Man (1992)

He played the Colonel Nathan R. Jessup in a legal drama in which he starred with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Cuba Gooding Jr. Y Kiefer Sutherland. His role earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, with an iconic scene alongside Tom Cruise in court in which he ends up yelling at her: “You can’t handle the truth!”in a clear reference to the military ideology about the horror they live and that is very difficult for civilians to accept.

The Departed (2002)

played the role of Francis “Frank” Costello in the film directed by Martin Scorsese and in which he played a boss of the Irish mafia, sharing the scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Matt Wahlberg, Martin Sheen Y Alex Baldwin.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

His personification of Randle Patrick “Mac” McMurphy earned him the first of his three Oscars, in a dramatic comedy directed by milos forman and based on the novel by Ken Kesey. Nicholson played the role of a new patient at a mental institution and shared credits with Louise Fletcher, Will Sampson, Danny DeVito Y Christopher Lloyd.

Batman (1989)

Your role of Jack Napierbetter known as jokergave a new dimension to superhero movies and recreated a rather dark demonic clown in the film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton Y Kim Basinger. His performance was so incredible that he not only stole the show from himself Batman (Keaton), but instead made the film revolve around his character.

The Shining (1980)

He made his most extraordinary role playing Jack Torrance, a failed writer, as well as a husband and father with alcohol problems and who ends up exploding into madness to the point of wanting to murder his own family. The movie became a horror movie classic and is based on the novel by Stephen Kingbeing led by Stanley Kubrick.