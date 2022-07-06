Jack Harlow wants to be Drake

The challenge of Jack Harlow It had seemed clear from the beginning: trying to keep the rate of hype tied to its name high after a debut album that after all has never really made the miracle shout, but which in any case took the merit of enhancing the qualities of the American artist giving hope for future projects. Well, Come Home The Kids Miss You, his new album, rather than offering us new ideas and a renewed curiosity, does nothing but highlight the limits and banalities that in such a high-sounding name it would be better not to find. Starting from an excellent production job – far superior to the previous one Thats What they All Say – it is difficult to list the moments in which Harlow it seems to really excel in the 45 minutes of the overall duration of the work. It is certainly possible to highlight his natural talent for a given type of songs with catchy characters (nothing that we had not already established and in any case clearly inferior to those present in the previous album) and of how the attitude demonstrated along the beat notes ends up convincing. without too much difficulty the less experienced listener. Too bad that the latter could have a hard time noticing all the assonances that are broadly comparable to the music and style of a certain person Drake.

From a purely content point of view – not that it is a crucial area to dwell on if we were to find ourselves discussing the American’s music-related poetics – half of what the rapper wrote seems to be addressed to all the women with whom he would have entertained a relationship. Taking a quick average, we can conclude that at least one bar per song is focused on sex, the true protagonist of the poetics displayed by Harlow. But beyond this, it certainly cannot be said that the result is completely negative, or in any case devoid of positive elements on which to draw strength, such as the attitude demonstrated in I’d Do Anything To Make You Smilethe excellent balance of flow and production found in Lil Secretthe excellent work done by collaborations (Timberlake above all), without forgetting the final one State Fair, the only interesting song from a lyrical point of view, aimed at telling a genuine relationship with the success currently experienced by the rapper. On the other hand, however, one cannot pretend not to notice how much the productions end up on time to always prove to be a step forward compared to the work of Harlowwho out of his own pocket gives us a scholastic work, absolutely pleasant and well cared for in production, which nevertheless not a little lowers expectations regarding his probable future projects.

The feeling that seems to accompany listening to Come Home The Kids Miss You, making its way gradually, is the one that would communicate the occurrence of a sudden and dizzying decline in enthusiasm towards the Louisville rapper, whose derivative style would end up making him a slave to a comparison that is heavier every day. Because it is undoubtedly evident that a good half of Come Home The Kids Miss You it would get lost without the attitude and flow practically borrowed from the good guy Drake, therefore, orphan of his main influence which the American would seem unable to resist in any way. An undeniable sign of how times have actually changed: if, in fact, once upon a time white rappers used to desire the style and aesthetics of Eminem, Jack Harlow today it seems to want to communicate that the only real point of reference possible is an infallible successful hitmaker by name Drakewhich has made the theme of love in rap sauce its main distinguishing feature.