“It is not part of our philosophy”

“As much as I appreciate it very much Cristiano Ronaldo and recognizes not only his talents, but also what he built during his extraordinary career, I can say that it does not fall within the philosophy of Bayern Monaco“The words are from the former goalkeeper and now CEO of the German club Oliver Kahnissued to Kicker.

Kahn (CEO of Bayern Munich): “Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of our philosophy” Yet another exclamation point to Bayern’s denial against the former Juvewho is looking for the Manchester United (still absent in the first training sessions of the Red Devils), with which he was unable to reach a Champions League position for the 2022-2023 season. In short, for every time CR7 is approached by the Bavarian club, a sharp denial arrives – from many quarters.

Bayern Munich-Cristiano Ronaldo: one denial after another And the constant “No” comes regardless of the question Robert Lewandowski, who strongly wants to move to Barcelona, ​​differently from the intentions of the Teutonic society. Who, in any case, is pampered by the new signing from Liverpool Sadio Mané. For Cristiano Ronaldo, in practice, after the crazy rumor concerning his possible transfer to Barça – in what was for many years the home of Lionel Messi -, the only credible lead left standing – net of the survey carried out in the last hours ofAtletico Madrid – remains that of Chelsea.