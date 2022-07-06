Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler: are they on good terms?

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with a Shanna Moakler insert. Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Courtesy of Shanna Moakler / Instagram

Keep your distance? Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian may have the Blink-182 drummer in common, but the scope of their relationship ends there.

Read the article

“Kourtney and Shanna don’t communicate. Shanna supports Travis and Kourtney’s relationship and co-parents well with Travis, but Shanna and Kourtney are not in a relationship or friendship of any kind, ”an exclusive source tells Us Weekly. “That barrier hasn’t been broken. It could improve over time, but for now they have very separate and different lives and the children are very independent, so they never cross paths ”.

Moakler, 47, and Barker, 46, got married in an October 2004 ceremony inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The couple – who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 – finalized their divorce in 2008. Barker is also the stepfather of 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Moakler with ex Oscar De La Hoya. .

Last week, the Rhode Island native spoke highly of Kardashian, 43, in a statement to Us after the musician was hospitalized for severe pancreatitis on June 28.

“Thanks to everyone who has contacted my ex and the father of my children with concern,” the former Miss New York USA said Thursday, June 30. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

Read the article

The Celebrity Big Brother alum added: “I pray for a speedy recovery and comfort for my children because I know they are very worried and worried.”

Barker was apparently released from the hospital less than a week after his health concerns made headlines. He shared a glimpse of a beach trip with Kardashian on Monday, July 4, after receiving flowers from mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Despite Moakler’s recent praise for the founder of Poosh, the model hasn’t always felt so favorably towards Kardashian. In May 2021, he told us about some elements of Kravis’s relationship that he felt were borrowed from his time with Barker.

Shanna Moakler. Courtesy of Shanna Moakler / Instagram

“What was weird was that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I practically bonded. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the Alabama character in the film, ”she said at the time. “I walked down the aisle for True Romance’s ‘You’re So Cool’. Our first dance at our wedding was on the True Romance love song. ”

Read the article

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them scandalous or anything. For example, if you’re in love and want to show it off, go for it, ”Moakler told us of the couple, who dressed up as the characters from the 1993 film for Halloween that same year. “[But] I am not recycling from my past relationship.

We confirmed the Grammy winner’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in January 2021, and the couple officially married in Italy earlier this year after hosting two smaller ceremonies. When Barker and Kardashian’s journey with IVF treatments was documented in The Kardashians, Moakler spoke positively about his ex’s desire to have another child.

“I think if that’s a wish between the two of them, then that’s great,” she told Us in April. “I have no problem with that. Their personal relationship is not really anything that I am involved in.

Ads