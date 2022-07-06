“Impresses for dribbling and progression”

Victor Osimhen ends up in the crosshairs of Manchester United, the English club wants to give the well-served to Cristiano Ronaldo who continues to be compared to Napoli, complete with an appeal from the former NFL champion. ‘The Atletic’ makes it known that the management of the Red Devils together with Ten Hag are browsing the daisy and are looking for an important forward to revive their ambitions for the title. Among the coveted strikers there is also Robert Lewandowski but he wants to go to Barcelona.

Transfer market: Manchester United on Osimhen

According to ‘The Atletic’, Manchester United is evaluating a number of players from Tammy Abraham of Rome a Jamie Vardy of Leicester. Among the names for Manchester United there is also Osimhen who is defined as “one of the most requested strikers in Europe for his dribbling and his propensity to shoot from outside“. On Osimhen there is also the interest of Bayern Munich, but everyone will have to deal with Aurelio De Laurentiis. The Napoli president is returning to Italy to give new impetus to the incoming and outgoing market. The next week will be decisive for the negotiations and there may also be updates on Osimhen, which is always valued at more than 100 million euros. Although De Laurentiis may decide to keep the Nigerian player to make a mega capital gain in 2023.