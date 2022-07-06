IMPOSSIBLE visual riddle Can you find the number 125 in 8 seconds? 99% do not make it – Teach Me About Science

Show off your observation skills by finding the number 1 2 5 before anyone else.

The main theme in today’s visual puzzle is numbers, which are the signs used to express quantities or values, a tool that humanity has been looking for since the beginning of time to be able to negotiate and order things.

This mental challenge developed by cool guru will put your cognitive abilities to the limit and as well as your reasoning, it consists of finding the numbers 125 in the correct order before the established time which is 20 seconds. Maximum concentration is required during this riddle, observe the columns and rows in detail, as well as find the logic to complete the series.

Seek to impose a new brand among users of social networks and put your mental skills to the test.

Can you find the series of the three numbers before 20 seconds?

FIND THE NUMBER 1 2 5 NOW!

Photo: cool.guru

What did you think of this challenge, did you find the series without difficulties?

If you think you get the answer, continue reading to find out and to be sure you can confirm beforehand with the hint. At the end we will detail the solution.

Can’t find the number series? We will give you a hint to solve it

SMALL TRACK

The series starts with the number one in the last row

LOOK AT THE IMAGE AGAIN BUT THIS TIME YOU MUST BASE ON THE TRACK

SOLUTION TO THE PUZZLE

It is time to find out where the numerical series is located, in the following image it is indicated

Photo: cool.guru

FUN FACTS ABOUT NUMBERS

The number zero was discovered in India

People’s favorite number is seven

Prime numbers help cicadas survive

Geometry was used in Egypt to measure the planet Earth

The number 2520 is considered perfect because it can be divided exactly by the natural numbers.