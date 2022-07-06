I always want to do something better with Thor

The stars that accompany “Thor”

The return of Natalie Portman meant refreshing Thor’s history. “Natalie was very enthusiastic and open to any kind of collaboration, with a great sense of humor. His character takes a very different direction, so it was like a rebirth. She was more than willing. It was hilarious,” recalls Hemsworth.

The participation of Christian Bale, who has already been the protagonist as a superhero before, pays with his acting quality, now in a role of villain it is relevant. “He’s amazing. He’s so talented. I’ve worked with so many people. I’ve been lucky enough to work with so many brilliant actors. But every now and then there’s someone who… is like a slap in the face. Bale added a lot of layers and gave a great depth to the character. It made me think even more about Thor’s point of view, and it’s not as simple as villain and hero,” says Chris Hemsworth.

Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson are part of this Thor movie

Tessa Thompson is one of the actresses who joins with a very interesting role for Thor: love and thunder. “She is a warrior at heart and has a very strong desire to return to the battlefield. When the opportunity presents itself, it is impossible to tell her that she cannot come, she jumps on board. Tessa is fantastic. We made several movies together in and out of this world and I love working with her.“, says the producer and protagonist.

The appearance of Russell Crowe in the tape represented an additional attraction. “I never imagined the day would come when Russell would appear on screen looking reminiscent of the one he had in Gladiator, but with one major difference, totally making fun of himself,” recalls Hemsworth jokingly.

“He didn’t hold back at all in his performance. I admire him so much. I’ve admired him ever since I started acting. His performances carry a lot of weight and seriousness, and I admired him as an individual, from afar,” Chris added, greatly admired for the way he worked. Crowe with the director.

“And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology. Taika is able to bring these two worlds together,” he concluded.