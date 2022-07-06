How to wear the long summer dress by copying the stars

Jennifer lopez and Angelina Jolie relaunch the trend of Long dressessential key piece of the very hot summer 2022. Distinguishing features: signed by an Italian fashion house, wide and long to the ankle. Strictly combined with timeless charm jewelry, bags and shoes.

Jennifer Lopez: Cucinelli’s long blue dress

One summer ago she got noticed a Portofinois now the most anticipated celebrity onisland of Capri at the charity event for Unicef ​​on July 30th. In any case, the star of “On my way” she is always ready to immerse herself in the spirit made in Italy wearing the trends with local brands even in your free time. In one of its best street style outfit in fact recently wearing a beautiful long dress signed Brunello Cucinelli. And the trend immediately skyrockets.

With the flared and oversized line, the maxi dress light blue in cotton blend fabric is a masterpiece of elegance and comfort thanks to the belt which enhances the wasp waist and to v-neck made more valuable by embossed shoulder straps. In combination with the Latin diva, very engaged to Ben Affleck, chooses the eyeglasses aviator with gold frame by Ray-Ban, the hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher and i flat sandals super minimal model Diana by René Caovilla.

Angelina Jolie: long mustard dress by Alberta Ferretti

The passion for Italy also overwhelms Angelina Jolie, in these days in Rome with his children. Always very elegant and at ease with her even at high temperatures, she is not afraid of shopping trips and visits to museums thanks to the right outfit: a Long dress surprisingly similar to that of JLo.

In fact, to move around the Eternal City, the 47-year-old actress chooses a maxi dress peplum style by Alberta Ferretti. In a delicate mustard shade, the dress in 100% silk it has a slip neckline and ties under the bust with an empire-style effect. That the Thena from “Eternals” match with necklaces and earrings in gold and pearls and ai flat sandals with medium height chunky plateau. Finally, the capacious (but precious) shoulder bag by Celine, in an exquisite – and eternally trendy – caramel shade.

