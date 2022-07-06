How to make an Iron Golem and what it is for in Minecraft

We must safeguard our towns in Minecraft, some towns that will be attacked by other enemies and that can destroy many of our efforts, and although we can choose certain traps to protect ourselves, perhaps the best option is the Iron Golem.

And it is that thanks to the Iron Golem we can defend an entire town and also all its inhabitants, a kind of guards with great strength that will kill any enemy that tries to enter our area.

good thing about these Iron Golem in Minecraft is that we can make them, quite simply, without having to find very rare ingredients, so we can even end up creating a good army.

VIDEO Minecraft: The Wild Update – Launch Trailer

How to make an Iron Golem in Minecraft and what it is for

The good thing is that to make an Iron Golem we don’t need to use a workbench, and we just have to place blocks in a specific way.

The ingredients we need to create an Iron Golem are four iron blocks and a pumpkin. Note that the Java edition must be a carved pumpkin or a regular pumpkin.

For the iron block theme, each would be made up of nine iron ingots on a workbench.

We just have to place the iron blocks in a T-shape and then place the pumpkin in the upper center.

As we said, the Iron Golems protect all the villagers and any structure in our village. Once we create one, it will slowly wander to the nearest town, and stay patrolling the area.

If the Iron Golem takes damage, we can heal it using an iron ingot.

Do you usually play Minecraft? If so, you are interested in reading other guides on Hobby Consoles: How Minecraft Realms works and how to set up a multiplayer server, How to make a map and mark locations in Minecraft or the best aspects for Halloween. And also how to play Minecraft for free.

We also leave you with the list of recipes for all potions (November 2021), how to impale (enchantment), The best mods to change the game in Minecraft, The best Minecraft servers for beginners, Tricks to build faster in Minecraft, or How to get glow berries and the best foods.