How Bayern Munich could side with Cristiano Ronaldo and De Ligt but without Lewandowski or Gnabry

BAYERN MUNICH could be a much changed team at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The German champions comfortably clinched their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season as they continue to dominate at home.

But a shocking quarter-final elimination against Villarreal in the Champions League will make them eager to improve in the summer window.

They’ve already taken a hit after Robert Lewandowski publicly stated his desire to leave Bayern, with a move to Barcelona in the works.

And Julian Nagelsmann could also be left without Serge Gnabry as he is linked to a transfer to Manchester United, Manchester City or even a return to Arsenal.

But Bayern are also linked to some big name arrivals.

They have already secured the signing of former Liverpool Sadio Mane for £ 35m.

And the Senegalese striker could be joined in Monaco by a former Premier League rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Man Utd last week that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

He could be the perfect man to replace Lewandowski in attack, with Bayern joining Chelsea as a favorite to sign the 37-year-old forward.

In midfield, RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer is hoping to finalize the move to the German champions.

He has only one year left with his current deal and – second BILD – told Leipzig that he will transfer to Bayern for free when his contract expires next summer if they don’t let him go now.

And another big transfer that could be finalized by Bayern is the takeover of Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The contractual negotiations between Juve and De Ligt have been interrupted and it is now believed that they will not extend beyond 2024.

He has been linked to Chelsea, but a move to Bayern seems the most likely option.

