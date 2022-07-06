Hirving Lozano already has a team for the summer of 2022; Napoli accepted the 30 MDE

Hirving Lozano already has a team for summer 2022

July 05, 2022 4:45 p.m.

Hirving Lozano has received several offers from the Premier League and Spain, however, Chucky’s destination would be in Italy, all for 30 million euros, according to Italian media.

According to Kiss Kiss Napoli radio, Napoli would accept 30 million euros, taking into account that it must rejuvenate its offensive squad. The strikers who would leave for the summer are Matteo Politano and Diego Demme.

“Matteo Politano and Diego Demme are leaving. Napoli plans to collect around twenty million euros for the sale of the former Inter player. The former Leipzig, the price is around ten million,” said Kiss Kiss radio.

Hirving Lozano stays at Napoli for 2022-23

With the departure of Politano and Demme, Luciano Spalletti’s wish is to give more prominence to Hirving Lozano, who would be the attack leader, since other sung casualties in Napoli are Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

