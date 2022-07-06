Henry Martín expressed his desire to go to Chivas

Henry Martín accepted the proposal to go to Chivas. However, his departure from America is not so simple.

Henry Martin lost the love and respect that the fans of America had with him a few years ago. His bad records and his low level, especially in Clausura 2022, provoked the anger of the followers, who ask him to leave the institution in this pass market and they have him as the last option in the center forward position.

In the last match, which marked the debut of Los Millonetas in the Opening 2022, the coach Fernando Ortíz leaned towards the youth squad Román Martínez to be the benchmark of the forward. The presence of Federico Viñas and the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez suggest that the ex-Tijuana player will not remain in the institution for much longer.

In the last time, the forward was linked with Chivas from Guadalajara. Despite the strangeness that this type of relationship always generates, the rumor remained in the media and even the operational president Héctor González Iñárritu was forced to point out that there is still no concrete offer.

He wants to go to Chivas

However, and according to the information provided by the journalist Gibrán Araige, the Yucaltecan wants to go to El Rebaño and be the replacement for José Juan Macías in the lead. Anyway, the negotiations are stopped and it is very difficult for the movement to be carried out. Will the player’s intention weigh?

