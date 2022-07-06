Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between: everything you need to know about the new Netflix dramedy

Whether they are original series or movies -often based on successful young adult novels and sagas-, Netflix made teenagers a true trademark and one of the target audiences to always keep in mind when outlining their projects. This investment continues to bear fruit, now with Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between: a ‘coming of age’ love story that could become the new phenomenon on the platform. What can we expect from this dramedy about relationships and adulthood? I kept reading that here we tell you.

Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher are the protagonists of this new Netflix movie.

Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) are the typical couple who falls in love during their high school years. . But they made a pact: to break (by mutual agreement) the relationship before entering the university. That day is just around the corner and the “last date” aims to be epic. The problem? During their farewell night, they relive the milestones and the best moments of their courtship -the first time they greeted each other, the first kiss, the first discussion-, and in the end the doubts come: should they stay together or say goodbye forever?

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Elizabeth Smith. , author of other YA bestsellers like The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, Windfall and Field Notes on Love, all likely to hit screens for years to come. This first landing on streaming has newcomer Michael Lewen behind the scenes, but the seal of quality is Matthew Kaplan, producer of the To All the Boys trilogy, a teen romance hit.

Hello, goodbye and everything in between is the new Netflix drama.

The good thing about these stories, in addition to hitting hard in the heart of those of us who believe in love, are their young performers taking the first steps of a career that can be very promising. . In the case of Talia Ryder, we can also see her in the award-winning West Side Story by Steven Spielberg or the independent (and wonderful) Never Rarely Sometimes Always -as the unconditional cousin/friend of the protagonist-, a story about unwanted pregnancy , the decisions and the importance of legal abortion, so relevant these days.

Jordan has a little more experience and his gifts extend to music and dance halls. The actor, singer, songwriter and dancer already knows the young adult terrain with To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, but he also lets his voice shine on the animated soundtracks of Moana and the recent Red, where he plays Robaire , one of the members of 4*Town, the favorite boy band of Meilin Lee and her friends.