[Guía] All missions to get Indiana Jones in Fortnite

The special Battle Pass skin in Fortnite is now available to all those who have the pass and are able to complete their missions.

Epic Games finally released the missions of Indiana Jones in Fortniteupon completion, players with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass they will be able to get exclusive Indiana Jones cosmetics and even his skin.

We will have two pages of missions full of rewards to get and here we review all of them:

Page 1 of Indiana Jones missions in Fortnite

• Search 5 chests in Tortuous Tunnels (0/5)

Reward: Indiana Jones Banner

• Deal 500 damage to opponents while driving a vehicle (0/500)

Reward: Dauntless Archeology Wrap

• Use the Hook Glove 10 times to swing through the trees (0/10)

Reward: Looted Relics Gathering Tool

• Get the Burgerrguesa Relics in the Temple and the Ruins in the same game (0/1)

Reward: Expedition Bag Backpacking Accessory

Reward for completing all 5 quests on Page 1: Indiana Jones costume.

You will also unlock the Indiana Jones Quest Page 2 which will bring new rewards and the Temple Explorer style for the Indiana Jones Outfit which will be the reward for completing all quests on the page.

Page 2 of Indiana Jones missions in Fortnite

• Find the Secret Door on the other side of the main room in Ruined Ruins (0/1)

Reward: Indy Integrated Gesture Like New (Indiana Jones outfit)

• Store an item of mythic or exotic rarity in a Campaign Store (0/1)

Reward: Escape From Indy Graffiti

• Roll runaway rocks 100 meters in a single match (0/100)

Reward: Dr. Jones Emoticon

• Deal 750 damage to opponents with a pistol (0/750)

Reward: First Hit Loading Screen

• Finish in the Top 5 in a match (0/1)

Reward: Hang Glider Emergency Raft

Remember that you need to have the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass to be able to access the Indiana Jones missions and get their rewards.