Good news for fans, Johnny Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow is coming soon.

Now what Johnny Depp won the libel case against Amber Heard, a lot of doors should open for him. He has suffered a lot of losses in terms of reputation, movies and finances in the last six years. The biggest blow came when they took him out of the movie. Fantastic Beasts 3, despite a day of filming, because he lost the libel case in the UK. But will there be a participation in Pirates of the Caribbean again? Scroll below for more information.

Since the verdict fell, fans of depth bombed social media and demanded that Disney apologize to the actor. He has been a part of the Pirates franchise since its inception in 2003. But the studios have announced a spin-off for the sixth installment, with Margot Robbie in the lead role.

Amid the defamation lawsuit, it was reported that the production company has no plans to call Johnny Depp back and that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be fine without him. But now, a former Disney executive has given fans high hopes by hinting at a possibility.

The former exec said: “I absolutely believe that after the verdict, Pirates is ready to restart with Johnny as Captain Jack on board. There is too much potential box office treasure for a beloved character deeply rooted in Disney culture. »

The statement continued: “With (producer) Jerry Bruckheimer capitalizing on Tom Cruise’s massive success in Top Gun: Maverick, there is a huge appetite to bring bankable Hollywood stars back into massively popular franchises. »

That gives a lot of hope to Johnny Depp fans who are desperate to see him return as Captain Jack Sparrow.