From Elche to creating the techniques to destroy everything in ‘Matrix Resurrections’

One month to bust it all. That was the offer that Pau Costa and Tono Garzón’s team had with Matrix Resurrections. How to resist such a proposal? This and other curiosities about work in the film industry from special effects and make-up are told by the specialist from Elche in a talk at the l’Alfàs festival with the Juan Gil-Albert Institute of Culture.

Always from here to there, Garzón celebrates the reopening of the studios City of Light from Alicante. In them he began his work as meritorious as a makeup artist in a couple of Spanish productions, before the Generalitat was forced to close them due to the Brussels sanction. To begin to forge with sad trumpet ballad Y Captain Thunder and the holy grail, has gone on to collaborate on the special effects of franchises such as Eternals either Terminator: Dark Fate.

With an easy verb and always with an anecdote at hand, Garzón will make use of them this Tuesday as part of the collaboration between Gil-Albert and l’Alfàs. In it he will go through his trajectory and will value three things, the manage in English and his constant professional restlessness to have “the courage to take your bags and go outside of Spain to work”.

go out and learn outside

In that initial stage, he took advantage of job opportunities to get to know more people in the industry and make his way in the international market. “I saw what was being done abroad with that quality and I was very interested because in Spain there was quality, but it was very difficult to access it“, Explain.

Managing in English helped him to be able to place himself more easily in teams where, due to the diverse origins of the technicians, this language is the one used as a rule. And so he took advantage of it in 2014 with one of his first big productions, Exodus: gods and kings. Directed by Ridley Scott, Garzón was in charge of the makeup of the extras that appeared in the crowds. And there really were a lot of people he had to train.

From Almeria, Hollywood

From this production shot in Almería, he was left with the recorded image of the spectacular nature and detail with which the British director works in those exterior sequences with hundreds of extras. “The volume of work every day was brutal, but it was a lot of fun,” he says, “I remember one day in a quarry that they took out stone to make the pyramids and there were elephants, the extras stuck in the role and you looked as if it were a window to the past”. There he began working with multiple Goya award winner Pau Costa in a professional relationship that he has continued to maintain.

That path was evolving until returning to Almería five years later. His next challenge was to join the special effects team at Terminator: Dark Fate. And one of the tasks would be key to his work with Costa was the development of a wall in Catralthe small town of Vega Baja in which part of the history was set, recreating Mexico.

destroy everything

The careful choreography that the chases have they forced him to build and rebuild the adobe wall so that it would burst the way director Tim Miller wanted. The resolution with which she worked in that specialty would take her years later with Costa to fulfill a huge project, to help Lana Wachowski to give back Matrix to the big screen.

He still remembers the call from Costa to tell him that he wanted him back working to do that, breakaways. He explained that the intention of Matrix Resurrections it was to surprise the world again as in 1999 and destroy everything. “And it was a joy, the best in the world, have a month of testing without lack of money to test and test and send test videos,” he celebrates.

That period, which is unusual in the industry, allowed them to experiment with new materials, ways to prepare it and to do it quickly. In the end, he proudly points out, that is how his fellow Americans valued him. “The truth is that it was very good and we developed processes that did not exist before the film existed“, it states.

And another of the solutions achieved was precisely to help make the job for Keanu Reeves, who was recovering his iconic role as Neo, more comfortable. In the capsule in which he had to stay in gel he had to make it more comfortable than the one in the late 90s in which he was very cold. Wish fulfilled, they worked with the gel until they found a way to make the gel not so cold.

Apart from these anecdotes, Garzón highlights the very good times that the audiovisual industry is experiencing in Spain. “Right now we need more and more technicians“, he emphasizes. And for that, “I have thrown myself into the pool and we have made a school about to open in Madrid, Universo SFX”. A solution that, as he concludes, does not rule out the need to support the efforts that are reactivated in Alicante, as the City of Light.

