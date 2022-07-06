Free street cinema for all audiences in Escoles Velles de l’Alfàs square – l’Alfàs del Pi City Council

During the celebration of the l’Alfàs Film and Short Film Festival, the Escoles Velles square hosts the Cine al Carrer section, to offer feature films for all audiences every night at 10:00 p.m. Free entrance.

Wednesday, July 6, 10:00 p.m. ‘The Lost City’ is the new movie created by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee. The script is joined by Oren Uziel (‘Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out’, ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’). The main cast is completed by Da’Vine actors Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang. In addition, Brad Pitt has a small role in this Paramount Pictures film produced by Fortis Films, 3DOT Productions and Exhibit.

The plot of the feature film revolves around the setback suffered by a prestigious writer of romantic adventure novels (Sandra Bullock) who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to help him find the treasure that appears in his latest literary story. Coming to her rescue is the model from the covers of her best-selling books (Channing Tatum) who wants to prove that she’s not just a pretty face, but that she can be a hero in real life, and not just in reality. fake pages…

Immersed in the middle of an unexpected adventure in the jungle, the illustrious novelist and the coveted model will have to put aside their differences in order to find the coveted and invaluable treasure before it disappears because of its peculiar kidnapper. Will they get it or will it get away? with his the character played by Radcliffe?

Thursday, July 7, 10:00 p.m. ‘Space Jam, New Legends’ Basketball champion and world icon LeBron James embarks on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny, the timeless character from the Looney Tunes cartoon show, in the live-action animated film “Space Jam: New Legends,” from director Malcolm D. . Lee and an innovative film team that features Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a frantic mix of two worlds that tells us how far some parents will go to connect with their children. LeBron and his son Dom are trapped in a digital space by an almighty and evil force called AI. To get back home, LeBron enlists the help of Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of the very undisciplined Looney team. Together they will have to defeat the AI ​​digitized champions and they will have to do it on the basketball court: a spectacular list of professional basketball stars never seen before. Team Looney vs. Team Baddie face the biggest challenge of their lives that will transform LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The Looney team breaks all the conventions, puts their unique talents to work and manages to surprise “King” James by playing the game his way.

Friday, July 8, 10:00 p.m., ‘Sing 2!’ directed by Garth Jennings Animation,Voice: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bono, Bobby Cannavale, Eric André, Adam Buxton, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Adam Buxton, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders. This animated film is the sequel to Sing! (2016)

Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling show in the entertainment capital. However, he has to find and persuade the world’s loneliest rock star to join them.